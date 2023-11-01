November 01, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:29 pm IST - LONDON

Politicians and tech leaders gathered in the U.K. on Wednesday for the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit which sought to build a framework to mitigate the risks of AI while maximising its potential. The two-day event is being held at Bletchley Park, a country estate where Alan Turing and other scientists broke the Nazis’ ‘Enigma’ code during the Second World War, which resulted in the ‘Bletchley Declaration’.

The Declaration “affirms the need to address these risks, as the only way to safely unlock these extraordinary opportunities,” U.K. Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said, adding that the declaration emphasised the importance of governments, technology developers and civil society working together to deliver AI safety.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, representing the Government of India, said the government had maintained that international conversations on AI were “extremely important” and that the government’s view was that the framework for regulating technology should be driven by a coalition of countries and the framework should not be “episodic” but more sustained.

In the last 10-15 years, governments have learned that by allowing innovation to outpace regulation, “we open ourselves to the toxicity and the misinformation and the weaponisation that we see on the internet today, represented by social media”, Mr. Chandrasekhar said, as he suggested an alternative course for the future. India currently chairs the Global Partnership on AI, a coalition of 15 governments launched in 2020.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had wanted his country to take the lead on AI Safety globally, but other governments — including the EU, the Biden administration and the Chinese government — are also seeking to shape or lead the process.

“I absolutely welcome and applaud the U.K.’s launch of its AI Safety Institute. And this morning, I’m very pleased to announce that the U.S. will be launching its own AI safety institute,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, adding that the two countries’ safety bodies would work together. Ms. Raimondo said the U.S. approach is based on voluntary disclosures by AI companies and a recent mandatory requirement for companies to share safety testing results.

China was “willing to enhance dialogue and communication in AI safety with all sides,” to build an international governance framework, its science and technology Vice Minister, Wu Zhaohui, told the Bletchley gathering on Wednesday.

Sanctions on the transfer of some AI-related technology — such as those instituted by the Biden administration — have frustrated Beijing, which, in October, had called for a global AI framework at last month’s Belt and Road Forum.

The event included a video message from Britain’s King Charles III. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in London on Tuesday to attend the event. Tech leaders including SpaceX founder Elon Musk were in the audience on Wednesday. Several G-7 heads of government and state, such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, however, are not expected to attend the meet.

The next AI Safety Summit will be hosted by South Korea in six months and a second one, six months later by France, Ms. Donelan announced.