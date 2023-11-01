HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Politicians and tech leaders gather for U.K.’s AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park

Britain will convene governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence on Wednesday at the inaugural AI Safety Summit

November 01, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:29 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
The mansion at Bletchley Park museum in Buckinghamshire, England, near where the U.K. AI summit will take place [File]

The mansion at Bletchley Park museum in Buckinghamshire, England, near where the U.K. AI summit will take place [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Politicians and tech leaders gathered in the U.K. on Wednesday for the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit which sought to build a framework to mitigate the risks of AI while maximising its potential. The two-day event is being held at Bletchley Park, a country estate where Alan Turing and other scientists broke the Nazis’ ‘Enigma’ code during the Second World War, which resulted in the ‘Bletchley Declaration’.

The Declaration “affirms the need to address these risks, as the only way to safely unlock these extraordinary opportunities,” U.K. Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said, adding that the declaration emphasised the importance of governments, technology developers and civil society working together to deliver AI safety.

ALSO READ
Explained | The Hiroshima process that takes AI governance global

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, representing the Government of India, said the government had maintained that international conversations on AI were “extremely important” and that the government’s view was that the framework for regulating technology should be driven by a coalition of countries and the framework should not be “episodic” but more sustained.

In the last 10-15 years, governments have learned that by allowing innovation to outpace regulation, “we open ourselves to the toxicity and the misinformation and the weaponisation that we see on the internet today, represented by social media”, Mr. Chandrasekhar said, as he suggested an alternative course for the future. India currently chairs the Global Partnership on AI, a coalition of 15 governments launched in 2020.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had wanted his country to take the lead on AI Safety globally, but other governments — including the EU, the Biden administration and the Chinese government — are also seeking to shape or lead the process.

“I absolutely welcome and applaud the U.K.’s launch of its AI Safety Institute. And this morning, I’m very pleased to announce that the U.S. will be launching its own AI safety institute,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, adding that the two countries’ safety bodies would work together. Ms. Raimondo said the U.S. approach is based on voluntary disclosures by AI companies and a recent mandatory requirement for companies to share safety testing results.

China was “willing to enhance dialogue and communication in AI safety with all sides,” to build an international governance framework, its science and technology Vice Minister, Wu Zhaohui, told the Bletchley gathering on Wednesday.

Sanctions on the transfer of some AI-related technology — such as those instituted by the Biden administration — have frustrated Beijing, which, in October, had called for a global AI framework at last month’s Belt and Road Forum.

The event included a video message from Britain’s King Charles III. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in London on Tuesday to attend the event. Tech leaders including SpaceX founder Elon Musk were in the audience on Wednesday. Several G-7 heads of government and state, such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Canada’s Justin Trudeau, however, are not expected to attend the meet.

The next AI Safety Summit will be hosted by South Korea in six months and a second one, six months later by France, Ms. Donelan announced.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / United Kingdom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.