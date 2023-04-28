ADVERTISEMENT

Podcasts on YouTube Music to come with free background play

April 28, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

YouTube Music released podcasts with support for background listening without the need for a premium subscription

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube Music started adding podcasts for listeners, starting in the U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube Music started adding podcasts for listeners, starting in the U.S., that will allow users to tune in to podcasts on the YouTube Music app. Users can gain access to on-demand, offline streams that support background listening without a premium subscription.

The new podcast listening experience complements the podcast video experience, and the feature will be rolled out to other regions, the company said in a blog post.

Users can switch between the audio and video versions of a podcast while using YouTube Music.

YouTube first announced that it was bringing podcasts to its music streaming service earlier this year. The feature is available on the YouTube Music app across iOS, Android, and the web.

The addition of podcasts to YouTube Music looks like an attempt by the platform to further strengthen its position in the audio streaming market. YouTube reportedly has around 8 million Music and Premium subscribers, while Spotify says it has more than 195 million paying subscribers.

In October 2022, the video-streaming platform said it will expand audio advertising globally to allow brands to market to people who use YouTube to listen to music or podcasts.

