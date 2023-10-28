HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMC 2023: PM Modi launches 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ in country, A.P. gets five

During the programme, Mr. Modi awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country

October 28, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. IMC is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, being held till October 29 with the theme ‘Global Digital Innovation’.

During the programme, Mr. Modi awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country. Five institutions are from Andhra Pradesh. They are Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (Kurnool), Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Guntur), GITAM Deemed to be University (Visakhapatnam), Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (Guntur) and IIT Tirupati.

The institutions will get 5G Use Case Labs as part of the initiative of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Ministry of Communications, according to a release here from the institution.

GITAM was also connected through videoconferencing to the IMC venue, according to a release here.

The objective of the labs is to build competencies and engagement in 5G and beyond technologies for students and start-up communities. The 5G Use Case labs at higher educational institutions across all States/Union territories will facilitate the development and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals. The use cases could span across socioeconomic verticals including education, agriculture, health, power, urban management, mining, logistics, resource management, tourism, sports, security, e-governance etc.

The 5G lab equipment would include 5G SA infrastructure (mid-band), 5G SIMs, Dongles, IoT Gateway, Router and Application Server to meet lab needs along with a management dashboard.

The ownership of the Lab Assets will be with the beneficiary institution, during and after the project completion. The beneficiary institution shall provide necessary facilities such as space, power supply, internet, intranet, tech-manpower (for local maintenance).

The university’s Computer Science Engineering Department Head R. Sireesha said, “The lab will build competencies and engagement in 5G technologies in students and academic fraternity and also enable projects at UG and PG level for students using 5G environment.”

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.