PlayStore’s Best Apps

December 02, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Google has announced the best apps and games of 2022 in the Play Store in India.

These apps helped people in several ways, including personal growth, daily tasks, creative expression, business aspirations, and gaming.

The titles that Google Play’s Indian users voted as their favourites for the Users’ Choice 2022 winners list

Shopsy Shopping App, the hypervalue e-commerce app by Flipkart was the Users’ Choice App of 2022 in India.

The app is popular among people and small businesses that are accessing and selling products across a diverse range of categories including fashion, beauty, mobiles, footwear, and accessories, Google said in a blog on Thursday.

The app was also chosen by the Google Play editors as the best app in the Everyday Essentials category.

“Shopsy was conceptualised to address the shopping needs of customers who are looking for budget-friendly products through a seamless online shopping journey,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, Shopsy.

Today, over 70% of Shopsy’s users come from T2+ markets and more than 50% are first-time e-commerce shoppers, as per estimates by Menon.

Delivery apps like Blinkit and Zepto also gained popularity across the country for their fast and timely grocery delivery.

In Gaming, Angry Birds Journey was chosen as the Users’ Choice Game of 2022 in India.

The best apps of 2022 in India, as selected by the Google Play editors

Questt: Navigator for Learning was the best App of 2022 in India.

The app is using AI to identify academic needs, provide personalised learning paths and insights to students, as well as gamify their learning experience. It is also helping teachers with data-driven insights on learning patterns.

“Google Play has played a major role in helping us reach learners across the country, enabling us with valuable insights and analytics to offer the best experience to our users,” said Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Questt.

E-learning remained in demand, with the Best App for Personal Growth winner Filo and others in the category like PrepLadder, Cuemath, and Yellow Class engaging learners across age groups with high-quality content, live engagement sessions, gamified experiences, and expert guidance. They also used advanced technologies to build custom solutions, Google said in the blog.

In the gaming category, Apex Legends Mobile was selected as the Best Game of 2022 in India for its impeccable gameplay and cutting-edge visuals. In this battle royale, competitors from around the world collide in the crucible of Apex Games.

Google also introduced new categories in gaming like the Best Ongoing games category where Clash of Clans was the winner. The category also included Indian games like Ludo King and Real Cricket 20.

Developers also built empowering solutions for diverse communities. Google Play’s ‘Best Apps for Good’ winner Khyaal is helping senior citizens interact with each other and is supporting them with holistic care needs.

Such solutions also spanned across other categories, with ZyadaShop in the ‘Best Hidden Gems’ category enabling entrepreneurs to create their stores from their mobile phones, while Kohbee in the ‘Best for Personal Growth’ category enabled educators and creators to teach courses while monetising their content easily.

Health and wellness continued to be on people’s minds, with apps like Bunkerfit and Neend, an app helping users to relax, sleep and meditate featuring in Google Play’s ‘Best Apps for Good’ category.

Dance Workout for Weight Loss in the ‘Best Apps for Fun’ category offered localised solutions to help people stay fit physically and mentally.

Social apps bringing communities together also gained popularity with social app Turnip winning the ‘Best Apps for Fun’ category. It is helping people globally connect, share, and stream content with others who have like-minded interests.

Parenting and pet parenting apps were also popular.

‘Best Hidden Gems’ category winner BabyG is guiding parents with the development needs of their infants and toddlers, while Pet Perfect offered information to take care of pets.