PlayStation to support Minecraft in VR

Minecraft has planned to add PlayStation virtual reality support this month, allowing users to play the game fully in VR.
“Yes, we are bringing PlayStation VR support to Minecraft, and we’re doing it very soon,” Minecraft maker Mojang Studios said.
The PS VR support will arrive via a patch for the main Minecraft game, once the final touch to the experience is completed, it confirmed.
Users with Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will automatically get the patch. They need to download the patch to get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality. They need to have a PS VR setup to use the new feature.
The developers assured that they did not remove anything from the game.
There is a bunch of new settings and guidance that will allow the players to tweak the VR experience to suit their preferences. There will be two main ways they can play the game in VR: Immersive and Living Room modes.
Just like the main game, players can use the DualShock 4 controller to move around, do all the crafting and other things as required.
| Photo Credit: Mojang
Sony along with SkyBox labs, a Canadian video game developer is assisting Mojang Studios to convert and optimise the existing technology for PS VR. The new experience is based on the same Minecraft VR technology that Mojang Studios have developed for other VR platforms.
The developer said that it had been planning for the Play Station VR support since they got the approval from Sony to bring cross platform play and the Bedrock version to PlayStation 4.
