PlayStation Studios acquires Bluepoint Games, will focus on original video games

In a move to expand its gaming title portfolio, Sony’s PlayStation Studios has acquired Bluepoint Games, a studio known for its remasters and remakes of bestsellers Demon’s Souls, and a few Uncharted and Metal Gear games

During a June 2020 announcement of Housemarque being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation Studios, the tech giant let slip on social media, that they had acquired Bluepoint Games. Well, now the news around Bluepoint has been finalised by Sony with an undisclosed amount.

It was inevitable that Sony would acquire Bluepoint, though. Bluepoint, established in 2006, has been responsible for some of PlayStation’s bestselling games: the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls (of which more than 1.4 million copies sold since release) the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow Of The Colossus, Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection – a major overhaul of the first Uncharted game with upgrades given to the second and third in the series – and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst and President of Bluepoint Games Marco Thrush – who both believe that the acquisition will benefit both parties – explained to IGN that Bluepoint will be working on original titles. Thrush explained, “That's the next step in the evolution for us.”

More plans ahead

Hulst also hinted that Sony, having acquired gaming studios Housemarque (Returnal) and Firesprite (The Playroom), is nowhere near done with its acquisitions, stating the company is always open to more possibilities in this area. “We are open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house, but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences,” he explains.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has experienced a few delays in its 2021 gaming calendar; God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West were pushed, but Hulst explains the company is not too fussed about this, explaining, “We’re very happy actually with development progress that I feel good about the decision that we made there [with Horizon and God of War]. And it’s very much the mindset that it’s people first. We are a people business. Everything we do is about the developers, their health, their creativity, their wellbeing.”