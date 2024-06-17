PlayStation rolls out enhanced Discord integration features for PS5

PlayStation has announced new developments in its partnership with Discord, introducing the ability for PS5 users to join Discord voice chats directly from their consoles. This marks a significant enhancement from the previous setup, where users had to rely on the Discord PC or mobile apps to initiate voice chats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the initial introduction of Discord voice chat on PS5, players have reportedly joined Discord voice chats more than 290 million times. The new update aims to streamline this process further.

How to Join Discord Voice Chat on PS5 Open the Discord tab in Game Base within the PS5 Control Center. Select the Discord server or DM group you want to join. Choose your preferred voice channel to see details such as who is currently chatting. You will receive a notification on your PS5 when another Discord user calls you, allowing you to join immediately.

This feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks, starting with players in Japan and Asia, followed by Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally the Americas. Users will need to update their console to the latest system software and ensure their PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are linked.

Next week, PlayStation will also introduce a new Profile Share feature, allowing users to share their PlayStation Network profiles via messaging or social apps.

How to use the Profile Sharing feature Select “Share Profile” from the PlayStation App or the PS5 console. Generate a shareable link or QR code. When the recipient opens the link, they can add you as a friend, provided they are signed in to the PlayStation Network.

These updates are designed to enhance connectivity and social interactions among PS5 users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.