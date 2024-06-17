PlayStation rolls out enhanced Discord integration features for PS5.

PlayStation has announced new developments in its partnership with Discord, introducing the ability for PS5 users to join Discord voice chats directly from their consoles. This marks a significant enhancement from the previous setup, where users had to rely on the Discord PC or mobile apps to initiate voice chats.
Since the initial introduction of Discord voice chat on PS5, players have reportedly joined Discord voice chats more than 290 million times. The new update aims to streamline this process further.
How to Join Discord Voice Chat on PS5
This feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks, starting with players in Japan and Asia, followed by Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally the Americas. Users will need to update their console to the latest system software and ensure their PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are linked.
Next week, PlayStation will also introduce a new Profile Share feature, allowing users to share their PlayStation Network profiles via messaging or social apps.
How to use the Profile Sharing feature
These updates are designed to enhance connectivity and social interactions among PS5 users.