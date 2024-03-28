ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus games lineup for April unveiled

March 28, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The games include Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. 

The Hindu Bureau

Sony announced its April lineup of PlayStation Plus games via a blog post on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony announced its April lineup of PlayStation Plus games via a blog post on Wednesday. PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members will be able to claim the new games from April 2 to May 6 and access the same on their PS4/ PS5.

Immortals of Aveum (PS5) is a first-person fantasy game by EA and Ascendant Studios, featuring magical combat and a compelling story.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro to feature enhanced ray tracing and upscaling capabilities: Report

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5) offers a strategic twist on the popular survival game, developed by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive.

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4) is a 2D rogue-lite game by Neowiz and Southpaw Games, blending platforming with fast-paced combat.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive a Mega Bundle for Overwatch 2, featuring a Beekeeper Skin for Sigma, a Art Deco Skin for Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips.

