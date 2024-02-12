PlayStation Plus free games February lineup unveiled

February 12, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

PlayStation has unveiled its February lineup of free games for its PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games will be available between February 6 to March 4. This month’s lineup includes ”Foamstars”, ”Rollerdrome” and ”Steelrising”.

Foamstars,a brand-new 4v4 multiplayer shooter published by Square Enix, introduces a unique twist to the multiplayer shooter genre. Players are immersed in a world where the battlefield can be manipulated using a soapy arsenal, unleashing advantages by saturating the surroundings with foam.

The diverse character roster boasts distinctive Superstar skills, complementing the three multiplayer game modes and corresponding maps—Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party.

Rollerdrome, another multiplayer shooter in the lineup, emerges from the success of OlliOlli World. Developed by Roll7, the game combines the thrill of roller skating with the intensity of third-person shooters, promising a fast and engaging experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, the action-RPG Steelrising offers a Souls-like adventure set in a clockwork Parisian design. Boasting all the hallmarks of the genre, from stamina bars to challenging boss fights, the game caters to a wide audience with adjustable difficulty options.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT