GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PlayStation Plus free games February lineup unveiled

PlayStation has unveiled its February lineup of free games for its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

February 12, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PlayStation Plus free games February lineup unveiled

PlayStation Plus free games February lineup unveiled | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

PlayStation has unveiled its February lineup of free games for its PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games will be available between February 6 to March 4. This month’s lineup includes ”Foamstars”, ”Rollerdrome” and  ”Steelrising”.

Foamstars,a brand-new 4v4 multiplayer shooter published by Square Enix, introduces a unique twist to the multiplayer shooter genre. Players are immersed in a world where the battlefield can be manipulated using a soapy arsenal, unleashing advantages by saturating the surroundings with foam.

ALSO READ
Every PC game expected to launch in February

The diverse character roster boasts distinctive Superstar skills, complementing the three multiplayer game modes and corresponding maps—Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party.

Rollerdrome, another multiplayer shooter in the lineup, emerges from the success of OlliOlli World. Developed by Roll7, the game combines the thrill of roller skating with the intensity of third-person shooters, promising a fast and engaging experience.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, the action-RPG Steelrising offers a Souls-like adventure set in a clockwork Parisian design. Boasting all the hallmarks of the genre, from stamina bars to challenging boss fights, the game caters to a wide audience with adjustable difficulty options.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.