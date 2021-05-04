PlayStation and Discord to partner for social gaming

As part of the agreement, Sony’s video game company has made a minority investment in Discord’s Series H round.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Monday announced a partnership with Discord, the popular multi-format communication service. The companies are working on connecting social and gaming experience of users on Sony’s PlayStation Network with Discord, the firm noted.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, said in a blog post.

As part of the agreement, Sony’s video game company has made a minority investment in Discord’s Series H round. Although, the exact amount of investment was not disclosed by the companies.

Discord, which has over 140 million monthly active users, was exploring a sale at more than $10 billion valuation. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Discord ended the deal talks with interested buyers, including Microsoft.

Discord offers an invite-only space where people can jump between voice, video, and text, depending on how they want to talk to their friends and communities. It is popularised by gamers and most commonly used by small and active groups.

The companies will be sharing more information on their partnership in the coming months, Ryan noted.