Shortage over, PlayStation 5 to be easily available: Sony

January 05, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Sony at CES 2023 said PlayStation 5 shortage is over, and the gaming console will now be easily available 

The Hindu Bureau

Sony at CES 2023 said the PlayStation 5 shortage is over and the console will easily be available. | Photo Credit: Arivarasu M

Addressing a presentation at CES 2023, Sony’s gaming boss, Jim Ryan said everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, according to a report from the Verge.

At the presentation Ryan also thanked PS fans for their patience as the company “managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years”, the report shared.

For most of the PlayStation 5’s life, the gaming console has been difficult to purchase due to stock shortages. It was only in August 2022, that the PS5 started being available. However, even then the best way to buy the device was via a $550 bundle which included the PS5 with a disk drive, and a game, the report shared.

At CES 2023, Sony announced it has sold around 30 million consoles to this point, an increase of 5 million since it last shared sales figures.

Earlier in May 2022, Sony announced that it would ramp up production and broaden the games portfolio for the PS5. The company at the time forecast sales of 18 million units in the business year to end-March compared to 11.5 million a year earlier.

Sony is also expected to launch the PlayStation VR2 headset in February this year.

