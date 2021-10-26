Play Store users can soon know what data an app collects about them

26 October 2021 18:01 IST

The app profile will highlight if the app has security practices, like data encryption,has committed to follow Google's policies and has been reviewed for conformance with a global security standard.

Google has asked app developers to submit a data safety form in the Google Play Console providing details on users' data collection.

In the new data safety section that will be available from February next year, apps will have to show users whether and how they collect, share, and protect user data, before users install an app, Krish Vitaldevara, Director, Product Management, Google Play said in a blog.

Users can tap the summary to see more details like the type of data collected and shared, such as location, contacts, personal information, financial information, and more.

If the information is approved, store listing will automatically update the data with safety information. If the information is not submitted or rejected, users will see “No information available.”

If app developers fail to get their Data safety section approved and provide a privacy policy by April next year, they may face additional enforcement actions, Google said in the blog.

