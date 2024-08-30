Plaud’s NotePin voice recorder is the latest AI wearable launch

After a spate of AI wearables that were launched recently, another AI company called Plaud has launched an AI-powered voice recorder it named NotePin. The device can be worn as a pendant around the neck, pinned to the chest, as a wristband or clipped anywhere for it to record notes and meetings.

While the basic AI features are available for free, users will have to pay a yearly subscription of $79 for the additional premium features like summary templates and speaker labelling, the company’s website noted.

Priced at $169, the gadget is available to preorder in the U.S.

Shaped like a pill, the NotePin is available in the Cosmic Gray, Lunar Silver and Sunset Purple colour options. Customers will also be given an accessory kit, unlimited cloud storage and a free advanced AI membership upon preordering.

The NotePin is able to transcribe the information it records and save it in more than 20 professional templates and other custom templates that users choose. It can also generate a summary of conversations.

Users can choose the AI model they want to run, depending on their usage of the device. The company has shared that OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet were both among the options available.

NotePin is equipped with 64 GB of storage and runs on a 270 mAh battery. The device features two MEMS microphones. The NotePin ships with a magnetic pin, a clip, a lanyard, a wristband, a charging dock, and a USB Type-C charging cable.

Unlike the recently announced Friend AI pendant that is meant to cater to companionship needs, the Plaud NotePin sticks to serving as a productivity tool. In the AI wearable space, the Humane AI Pin notably grabbed attention during its launch. However, bad reviews have plagued it since, with daily product returns surpassing sales.

The Plaud NotePin sticks to performing just one set of tasks as opposed to the Humane AI Pin, which boasted of a camera, projector and translator while also carrying out other functions.