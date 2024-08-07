Pixel Buds Pro 2: Google’s Gemini AI chatbot could be coming to wireless earbuds

Google could be bringing its AI chatbot Gemini to wireless earbuds, a report by 9to5Google has revealed. The outlet shared has seen coding strings in Google app 15.31 which read, “Gemini in earbuds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also shared that the latest beta also contained a string explaining how users could , “Talk to Gemini on earbuds.”

This means users will have a more immersive experience with the AI assistant via the Gemini app which was launched earlier in February, even on earbuds and headphones. Once completed, users will be able to chat with Gemini without the need for a phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google is expected to make this announcement along with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 which are rumoured to be launched at their Made by Google event on August 13. The company has already confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will be integrated with Gemini.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google has also started rolling a new voice gradually while testing multiple other voices for Gemini which could be offered as a range of options to choose from for users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.