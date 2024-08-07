GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pixel Buds Pro 2: Google’s Gemini AI chatbot could be coming to wireless earbuds

The company has already confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will be integrated with Gemini

Updated - August 07, 2024 11:55 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google could be bringing its AI chatbot Gemini to wireless earbuds, a report has stated.

FILE PHOTO: Google could be bringing its AI chatbot Gemini to wireless earbuds, a report has stated. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google could be bringing its AI chatbot Gemini to wireless earbuds, a report by 9to5Google has revealed. The outlet shared has seen coding strings in Google app 15.31 which read, “Gemini in earbuds.” 

The report also shared that the latest beta also contained a string explaining how users could , “Talk to Gemini on earbuds.” 

This means users will have a more immersive experience with the AI assistant via the Gemini app which was launched earlier in February, even on earbuds and headphones. Once completed, users will be able to chat with Gemini without the need for a phone. 

How to immediately cross-verify Google’s Gemini chatbot responses

Google is expected to make this announcement along with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 which are rumoured to be launched at their Made by Google event on August 13. The company has already confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will be integrated with Gemini. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google has also started rolling a new voice gradually while testing multiple other voices for Gemini which could be offered as a range of options to choose from for users. 

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

