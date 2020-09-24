Pinterest, too, starts ‘stories’ format with Story Pins

Some users can use Story Pins to publish visual stories in different categories with videos, voiceover, image and text overlay, offering more engaging Pins to the viewers.

Pinterest has introduced a suite of new features, including Story Pins, a new profile and analytics tools, to help certain creators engage deeper with their audience.

“These new publishing and measurement tools will give creators ways to easily publish immersive and expansive stories directly to Pinterest and reach Pinners looking for inspirational ideas and people to follow,” Pinterest said in a statement.

Some users can use Story Pins to publish visual stories in different categories with videos, voiceover, image and text overlay, offering more engaging Pins to the viewers.

These users can also tag their stories to other topics based on trends and insights.

With the new profile update, their ideas and published content will be highlighted on the platform. Their audiences will be allowed to connect with them directly.

Further, viewers can quickly react to content, and interact with their creators via image and text comments to discuss an idea or give feedback.

Pinterest’s new analytics tools are designed to provide performance and progress insights to select users. They can access key metrics like viewer impressions and engagement, along with content performance details.

Story Pins for select creators in the U.S., is being rolled out, and will be available to international creators over the coming months, Pinterest said.