Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs

Pinterest is firing about 150 employees, or less than 5% of its total workforce, Bloomberg News reported

February 02, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

Reuters
File photo of a person typing on a laptop

File photo of a person typing on a laptop | Photo Credit: AP

Pinterest Inc. is laying off about 150 employees, or less than 5% of its total workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, joining a flurry of technology companies that are firing workers to cut costs.

The digital-search company that lets users create online pinboards informed the impacted employees on Wednesday, the report said, citing a person familiar with the company.

The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree.

"We're making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy," a company spokesperson told Reuters, confirming job cuts. The official, however, declined to confirm the number of job cuts.

Pinterest will support all impacted employees with separation packages, benefits and other services during the transition, the spokesperson added.

