Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters,mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries.

Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters,mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

It will focus on issues such as battery life, recharging times, infrastructure and costs and will work on defining international standard technical specifications for swappablebatteries.

Also Read | Watch: A new swappable battery system

The companies in the consortium said they welcomed others joining them to extend standards to as many companies aspossible.

"Urban mobility is going through a delicate transition moment towards electrification. Thanks to this consortium motorbikes will keep their key role," Piaggio Chief of Strategy and Product Michele Colaninno said.

Also Read | Piaggio ties up with SUN Mobility for EV battery swapping

Honda's Motorcycle Operations Chief Officer Yoshishige Nomura said the consortium's objectives aimed to make electric motorbikes more convenient for clients, as their "use on large scale can substantially contribute to the creation of a more sustainable society".