Photoshop’s new tool can show a fake ‘perfect sky’

Adobe on Monday unveiled an AI-powered sky replacement tool for Photoshop that makes it easier to replace drab skies with more dramatic background.

The company previewed the Sensei-powered tool on YouTube almost a month ahead of its virtual Adobe Max conference, beginning October 20. It did not disclose when the feature will be added to Photoshop.

The edit panel will have a sky replacement window with some pre-loaded options. Users can choose the sky according to the mood, and click on the sky preset to instantly update the image.

Additionally, they can add their own files and expand thumbnail preview to see file names and dimensions.

The tool uses machine learning to identify difference between the foreground and the sky. Adobe’s AI then blends the foreground of an image to match the chosen sky backdrop. For example, if a user picks a warm image of a sunset, the whole shot will have the warmth of a golden era sunset.

In addition to this, Adobe will add more photoshop tricks to the phone, smoothen out blemishes and make object selection easier.

Adobe isn’t the first in the race to offer this sort of a tool. AI-powered picture editor Luminar had launched one-click sky replacement last year.