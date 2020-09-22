Photoshop’s new tool can show a fake ‘perfect sky’

Adobe on Monday unveiled an AI-powered sky replacement tool for Photoshop that makes it easier to replace drab skies with more dramatic background.
The company previewed the Sensei-powered tool on YouTube almost a month ahead of its virtual Adobe Max conference, beginning October 20. It did not disclose when the feature will be added to Photoshop.
The edit panel will have a sky replacement window with some pre-loaded options. Users can choose the sky according to the mood, and click on the sky preset to instantly update the image.
Additionally, they can add their own files and expand thumbnail preview to see file names and dimensions.
The tool uses machine learning to identify difference between the foreground and the sky. Adobe’s AI then blends the foreground of an image to match the chosen sky backdrop. For example, if a user picks a warm image of a sunset, the whole shot will have the warmth of a golden era sunset.
In addition to this, Adobe will add more photoshop tricks to the phone, smoothen out blemishes and make object selection easier.
Adobe isn’t the first in the race to offer this sort of a tool. AI-powered picture editor Luminar had launched one-click sky replacement last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath