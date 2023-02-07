PhonePe allows cross-border UPI payments in UAE, Singapore

February 07, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

PhonePe, on Tuesday, launched support for ‘UPI international’ payments. The feature will allow Indian users travelling abroad to pay foreign merchants using UPI.

The current launch supports international merchant outlets in UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan that have local QR codes. Users will be able to make payments in foreign currency directly from their Indian bank similar to how they do with international debit cards. PhonePe is the first fintech app to launch this feature in India.

Users can activate their UPI-linked bank account for international travel at the merchant location, or prior to their international trip, via the PhonePe App. The secure will require the customer to enter their UPI pin in order to activate the service.

“UPI international is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI too. I am sure this launch will prove to be a gamechanger and will completely transform the way Indians travelling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad. PhonePe has always prided itself in being the first TPAP to take new UPI features to the market, and this time is no different”, said Rahul Chari, CTO and Co-Founder of PhonePe.