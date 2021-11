Peru's central bank joins global push to develop a digital currency

A token of the virtual currency bitcoin is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits. Police say the dealers paid for drug consignments via bitcoins. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

17 November 2021 10:51 IST

Speaking at a conference with business leaders in Lima, Velarde said that Peru's central bank is working with the central banks of India, Singapore and Hong Kong in developing a CBDC.

Peru is joining the global push to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC), central bank President Julio Velarde said on Tuesday, as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading cryptocurrencies.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Speaking at a conference with business leaders in Lima, Velarde said that Peru's central bank is working with the central banks of India, Singapore and Hong Kong in developing a CBDC.

Advertising

Advertising

"We are not going to be the first, because we don't have the resources to be first and face those risks," Velarde said, "But we don't want to fall behind. At least we are at the same level or perhaps even further ahead than similarly sized peers, although behind Mexico and Brazil."

Neighboring Chile is also the rollout of a CBDC in 2022.

Also Read: Explained | Is RBI planning a digital currency for India?

A digital currency issued by the central bank would be different from other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, because this currency would give a person or business a direct claim on the central bank, the same as with physical cash.

Regulators around the world are cracking down on digital coins, alarmed at a rapidly expanding market that has bypassed sovereign central banks and could undermine their control of global financial systems.