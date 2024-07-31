Perplexity AI starts ad-revenue sharing partnership after weeks of plagiarism allegations

AI search startup Perplexity has launched a revenue-sharing model for publishers after a constant stream of plagiarism accusations. Several media outlets and content platforms including Fortune, Time, Entrepreneur, The Texas Tribune, Der Spiegel and Wordpress.com will be a part of the firm’s ‘Publishers Program.’

Earlier in June, media companies like Forbes and Wired had found Perplexity AI plagiarising versions of their stories that were behind the paywall. The stories landed up on the firm’s new Pages tool with no citation made to the source.

An investigation by Wired found that an IP address that could be “almost certainly” linked to Perplexity and wasn’t listed on its public IP page had visited the outlet’s websites more than 800 times within a three-month period.

The startup raised around $62 billion in a new funding round earlier in April pushing their valuation to more than $1 billion, twice more than from three months before.

Besides, publishers will also get a free one-year subscription to Perplexity’s Enterprise Pro tier and access to Perplexity’s developer tools along with insights via Scalepost.ai another AI startup, for on data around how often their articles show up on user queries.

A CNBC report stated that Perplexity’s goal was to have 30 publishers on board by the end of the year. The startup also was looking to partner with ad sales teams of the publishers so that they could sell ads “against all Perplexity inventory.”

OpenAI has inked several such deals with companies like News Corp. and Time magazine sometime back to ward off similar copyright allegations.

