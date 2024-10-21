GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perplexity AI in funding talks to more than double valuation to $8 billion: Report

Perplexity AI has begun fundraising talks in which it is looking to more than double its valuation to $8 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported

Published - October 21, 2024 09:48 am IST

Reuters
The Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company’s estimated annualised revenue based on recent sales is currently about $50 million, the report added [File]

The Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company’s estimated annualised revenue based on recent sales is currently about $50 million, the report added [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI has begun fundraising talks in which it is looking to more than double its valuation to $8 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Perplexity has told investors it is looking to raise around $500 million in the new funding round, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company's estimated annualised revenue based on recent sales is currently about $50 million, the report added.

Perplexity AI declined to comment.

OpenAI asks investors to avoid five AI startups including Sutskever's SSI: Report

In October the startup said it had received a "cease and desist" notice from the New York Times demanding it to stop using the newspaper's content for generative AI purposes.

Perplexity has previously faced accusations from media organizations such as Forbes and Wired for plagiarizing their content, but has since launched a revenue-sharing program to address some concerns put forward by publishers.

Perplexity's search tools enable users to get instant answers to questions with sources and citations. It is powered by a variety of large language models (LLMs) that can sum up and generate information, from OpenAI to Meta's open-source model Llama.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:48 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.