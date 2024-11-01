ADVERTISEMENT

Perplexity AI CEO says “still haven’t gotten” a green card amid immigration debate ahead of U.S. Presidential Election 2024

Updated - November 01, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Srinivas went on to work with OpenAI for a year before co-founding Perplexity AI in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says he’s still waiting for his green card amid immigration debate ahead of the US presidential election 2024. | Photo Credit: KSL

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says he’s still waiting for his green card amid immigration debate ahead of the US presidential election 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a reply tweet, the AI startup CEO averred to the long wait time to immigrate to the U.S., saying, “Yep. I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration.”

As the U.S. Presidential election 2024 almost here, several Indian immigrants working in the U.S. tech sector have weighed in on the country’s hotly debated immigration policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas’ tweet was in response to a post by Rohit Krishnan, chief technology officer of AI startup, Bodo.ai, who said that very few people actually understand how hard it is to immigrate to the U.S. “I have been an immigrant 3 times now and U.S. was by far the longest and hardest it’s been,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Srinivas’ tweet garnered a lot of responses from immigrants who were in a similar position as him. 

Perplexity AI under scrutiny over illegal web scraping

Matt Turck, a VC at FirstMark Capital said, “Took me 7 years to get mine, 4 of which at one employer I couldn’t leave because I was maxed out on H1Bs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Francois Chollet, an AI researcher at Google re-tweeted Krishnan’s tweet calling out the country’s “anti-immigrant immigration policy.” 

He noted, “We need immigration reform to make it easier for talented people to come. Immigration is the engine of innovation and growth. You either capitalize on it as the US has done for most of its history or get left behind.”

Srinivas, a graduate of IIT Madras holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. He went on to work with OpenAI for a year before co-founding Perplexity AI in 2022. 

Early in April this year, U.S. government data confirmed that more than a million skilled Indians were waiting in employment-based immigration backlogs. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US