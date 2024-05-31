Perplexity AI adds feature to turn research into AI reports

AI search company Perplexity has launched a new feature called Pages to generates AI-powered summaries of web pages based on user prompts. This can help users create instant reports, guides and articles in a format that is visually appealing.

Both free and paid users can avail the option to create a page under the library section by typing out what the report is about and what they want to know in the prompt box. Users can choose if the report is meant to cater to beginner-level audience or experts or the general audience.

The platform finds the information, then breaks it down into sections to write the page and then adds visuals. Users can then rewrite the content or reformat it or even edit them out. Additionally, they can add sections with text prompts and relevant media like images and videos.

CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the feature on X saying, “Perplexity’s mission is to cater to the world’s curiosity. We have taken inspiration from Wikipedia with citations. We’re excited to take it further by launching Pages, best described as “AI Wikipedia.” The effort of analyzing sources and synthesizing a readable page is now possible with a simple “one-click convert.”

Given that all these pages are publishable and can be searched using Google, the feature seems apt for school assignments and aren’t really geared towards in-depth research. Users can share this link of the page with other users who can have follow-up questions. A conversation thread can also be converted into a page with a click.

Pages will be rolled out to a limited number of users now, and gradually be made available to everyone, the company said. While users can just create pages on the web, they can be viewed on Perplexity mobile apps as well.

The Arc search browser has a version of this feature while Apple is rumoured to release a smart recap feature for web pages and articles.

Perplexity AI is also in talks to raise a $250 million investment from Bessemer Venture Partners which would peg their valuation at $3 billion, a report by The Information stated.