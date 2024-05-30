ADVERTISEMENT

Pentagon awards $480 million deal to Palantir for 'Maven' prototype

Published - May 30, 2024 08:25 am IST

Palantir has won a $480 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for a prototype known as the Maven Smart System, the department said on Wednesday

Reuters

Maven takes in data from various sources to identify military points of interest [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Palantir has won a $480 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for a prototype known as the Maven Smart System, the department said on Wednesday, deepening the data analytics provider's work with the Pentagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contract has an expected May 2029 completion date and follows the Defense Department's solicitation of a sole bid, it said.

Maven takes in data from various sources to identify military points of interest and to speed up intelligence analysts' work, according to one brigade's description of the system earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. looking at report that Israel used AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AI-assisted target identification has drawn controversy in the technology sector from some workers who did not want to build systems for war, and from critics who fear lethal strike decisions could have minimal human oversight.

Palantir did not immediately issue a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US