Pegasus maker says it will probe any credible proof of misuse, shut down system if necessary

22 July 2021 14:34 IST

NSO termed the expose a ‘well-orchestrated media campaign’ led by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups.

Developer of Pegasus spyware, NSO said it will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies and will shut down the system where necessary.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The statement comes after an international media consortium investigation found that over 50,000 phone numbers were targeted by NSO’s spyware, which is usually supplied to government agencies. The list has several Indian numbers including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, activists and about 40 journalists.

Advertising

Advertising

“Enough is enough”, the Israeli firm said in a statement, and highlighted that it will no longer respond to media inquiries on the matter.

NSO termed the expose a ‘well-orchestrated media campaign’ led by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups.

Also Read: Pegasus is India’s Watergate moment

On the potential targets list, NSO group said, “Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false.”

The company had previously said that allegations against it are so outrageous and far from reality that it was considering a defamation lawsuit.