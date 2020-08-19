Peacock app downloads near 3 million in the first month

NBC’s streaming app had about 1.3 million installs from the U.S. App Store and Play Store, in its launch week.

Peacock app from NBCUniversal was launched in July as an online streaming app, and in its first month the app has generated 2.9 million installs, according to a recent report by analytics firm Sensor Tower.

NBC’s streaming app had about 1.3 million installs from the U.S. App Store and Play Store, in its launch week. In the following weeks, it reached about 450,000 thousand downloads, weekly, on an average, the report said.

Peacock's first month cumulative installs by device. | Photo Credit: Sensor Tower

In addition, some of the other streaming apps like Disney+ and Quibi have also grown over the past two months. In July, Disney+ grew 29% from June, and Quibi more than doubled its average daily installs compared to the month prior.

Disney+ mobile app adoption spiked for the first-time users after it introduced exclusive content like Hamilton on its platform during the July 4th weekend. Disney’s app was installed by one million first-time users from July 3 to 5 on both App Store and Play Store, across all markets, according to Sensor Tower.