PC shipments crosses 75 million units in June ending quarter

13 July 2021 15:09 IST

Worldwide PC shipments surged in the June ending quarter this year, boosted by strong growth in gaming notebooks and demand across multiple categories as a result of work- and study-from home lifestyle. 75.6 million units were shipped in Q1, growing 45% from the same period last year, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Lenovo retained the top spot with a 24% market share followed by HP at 23% and Dell at 17%. The research firm estimates PC shipments to grow in Q2, 2021 as a result of pent up demand from Q1 extending into this quarter.

Counterpoint also noted that PC brands will continue to face shortages of key components like power management Integrated Circuit (IC), display driver IC and CPUs.

It sees shortage of chips and other components to affect shipment schedules of PC brands and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

"We have found a 20%-30% gap between orders (end-demand) and actual shipments (supply), largely owing to the component shortage beginning H2 2020," Counterpoint said.

"Since we do not see any meaningful foundry capacity expansion in H2 2021, it is unlikely that the lead time for key IC components would recover from the current status. Therefore, PC brands and ODMs cannot fully solve the shortage issue and clear the orders backlog."

Counterpoint expects the demand-supply gap to gradually normalise in late H1 2022.