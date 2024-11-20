ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm UPI goes global; app users can make payments at select international locations

Updated - November 20, 2024 10:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One97 Communications (OCL), that owns the Paytm brand, on Tuesday said Paytm users will be able to make UPI payments at select international locations, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app, according to a release.

"One97 Communications (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR, Soundbox and mobile payments, has enabled Paytm users to make UPI payments at select international locations," the release said.

Indian travellers can now use their Paytm app to make seamless, cashless payments at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

"With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world," Paytm spokesperson said.

