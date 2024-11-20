 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paytm UPI goes global; app users can make payments at select international locations

Published - November 20, 2024 09:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases [File]

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One97 Communications (OCL), that owns the Paytm brand, on Tuesday said Paytm users will be able to make UPI payments at select international locations, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app, according to a release.

"One97 Communications (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR, Soundbox and mobile payments, has enabled Paytm users to make UPI payments at select international locations," the release said.

UPI transactions cross ₹20 trillion for third successive month in July 2024

Indian travellers can now use their Paytm app to make seamless, cashless payments at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

"With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world," Paytm spokesperson said.

Published - November 20, 2024 09:53 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.