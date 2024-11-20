Paytm UPI goes global; app users can make payments at select international locations

One97 Communications (OCL), that owns the Paytm brand, on Tuesday said Paytm users will be able to make UPI payments at select international locations, including popular spots in the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The move allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app, according to a release.

"With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world," Paytm spokesperson said.