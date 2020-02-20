Paytm Mall ventures into exports, eyes ₹500cr GMV in 2 yrs

E-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Wednesday said it ventured into exports with the aim of becoming India’s largest trading house for “Made in India” products, while targeting ₹500 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first two years of its operations.

“We have entered into exports with an objective to offer a range of Indian products across the global markets with super efficiency,” Sanjeev Misra, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall, said in a statement.

“Our efforts are to become the single largest gateway for global consumers to buy made in India products. We have a well-established network of suppliers and are deploying our team across the geography,” Misra added.

In a bid to promote Indian products in global markets, Paytm Mall has been engaging with multiple leading partners such as Mawarid Distribution, Mayar Foods, Vedica Organics, Ceegee Impex, Five River Foodstuff, etc.

It has expanded the market for Indian products in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Canada, the US and Africa, thereby increasing the business opportunities and growth for Indian sellers.

It has also been upskilling its existing merchant partners to offer their products in the new sector.

With a target of ₹500 crore GMV in the first two years of operations, Paytm Mall has been setting up a team in these centres to leverage more opportunities and to carry out trade across geography in a more efficient manner.