Paytm brings automatic top-up for UPI Lite users for small value transactions in India

Under the auto top-up, payments of up to ₹500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of ₹2000

Updated - November 25, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
November 25, 2024

Paytm brings automatic top-up for UPI Lite users for small value transactions in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paytm on Monday (November 25, 2024) introduced the automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite users doing small value transactions in India. The One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owned company said that this feature allows users to automatically recharge their UPI Lite balance when it falls below a set limit without the need for a PIN.

Under the auto top-up, payments of up to ₹500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of ₹2000, for the recurring daily payments, said Paytm in a corporate filing.

The Paytm UPI Lite auto top-up feature is live on Yes Bank and Axis Bank handles for select users, and will soon be expanded to all users and remaining partnered banks, said Paytm.

UPI Lite was introduced by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for small value transaction from user’s on-device wallet without directly accessing the main bank account and without OTP or PIN.

Paytm has introduced a UPI statement download feature as well that helps users to view and download detailed records of all UPI transactions, including those made via Paytm UPI Lite.

“The introduction of automatic top-up in Paytm UPI Lite makes everyday payments faster and more seamless, covering everything from daily chai and food to auto, metro, and bus rides. It helps keep the main bank statement clutter-free, ensuring small, frequent transactions don’t overwhelm it. The Paytm app provides a detailed UPI statement that includes Paytm UPI Lite spends as well, allowing users to track and organize all their payments effectively,” said Paytm spokesperson.

Published - November 25, 2024 12:20 pm IST

