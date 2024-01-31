PayPal to cut 9% staff in an effort to reduce costs

January 31, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

PayPal is laying off 9% of its staff in company-wide layoffs in a bid to cut costs and improve profits.

“I am writing to share the difficult news that we will be reducing our global workforce by approximately 9% through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year”, the payment processing platform’s CEO in said a blog post.

He further said that the company will continue to invest in areas of business he believes will create acceleration and growth.

Employees affected by the layoffs will be notified by the end of the week. Affected departments include engineering and research and development, according to LinkedIn posts from employees.

Last year PayPal cut about 2,000 employees in some of its organisations including Venmo, Xoom, and Honey, among other brands.

The company based in San Jose, California is the latest among tech giants to announce layoffs. The company employed around 29,900 people up till December 2022.

Earlier this month, Google and Amazon laid off hundreds of employees across their departments. While the layoffs in Google primarily affected people working on its Google Assistant product. Job cuts in Amazon affected hundreds across Prime Video and MGM Studios for company performance and product-related reasons.

