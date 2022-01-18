Param Vir Chakra awardee joins udChalo advisory board

Company specifically caters to military personnel and families

Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Subedar Major (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav, who retired from service on January 1, would serve on the advisory board of udChalo, a consumer technology company that specifically caters to military personnel, veterans and their dependents, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Army day was the perfect time to make the announcement. With him onboard, we expect to gain meaningful insights into regular issues faced by defence personnel. The bravery and indomitable spirit that he has shown in his entire career would be beneficial for us in taking strong decisions and strengthen our resolve to serve the forces,” said Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO, udChalo.

Hony Capt Yadav is the youngest to be awarded the PVC, the country’s highest gallantry award, at the age of 19 for his actions in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Knowledge of customer base

The company said in a statement that the war veteran brings with him in-depth knowledge of udChalo’s customer base. “His experience through various ranks in the Army gives him an upper hand in understanding the pulse of the fraternity, which will further catapult the growth of udChalo by rolling out relevant services for udChalo users,” it stated.

Having a decorated veteran in the advisory board would greatly help the them in “pinpointing the pertinent and crucial issues faced by defence personnel and bring up ways to resolve those problems, it added.

In a statement, Hony Capt Yadav said this new position provided him an opportunity to continue serving the forces and “remain connected to my fraternity even after retirement.”