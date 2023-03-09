ADVERTISEMENT

Panasonic launches new 4K OLED TVs in two sizes

March 09, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The new Panasonic OLED TVs available in 55 and 65 inches come with 4K studio colour engine, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support.

The Hindu Bureau

Panasonic launched 4K OLED TVs available in 55 and 65 inches operating on Android 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Panasonic on Thursday launched a new range of 4K OLED TVs for the Indian market. Available in 55 and 65 inches, the new Panasonic OLED TVs come with 4K studio colour engine, 4K up converter, micro dimming, motion estimation and composition, hexa chrome drive, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Operated on Android 10, the new 4K OLED TVs feature Panasonic’s IoT platform MirAIe, work with Google Assistant, Alexa and have built-in Chromecast.

ALSO READ
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Review | A wallet-light challenger among premium TVs

The Japanese electronics major has used 2GB RAM and provided 32GB internal memory in the new 4K TVs. They have got 20W speaker output, feature built-in tweeters and Dolby Atmos support.

“Post pandemic, the demand for larger screen size television has seen a significant surge in the country due to the rising trend of at-home entertainment,” said Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Panasonic OLEDs have been developed keeping in mind the evolving demands of new-age consumers. Whether it is the demand for streaming rich, picture-perfect content, or an immersive theatre like experience – the new 4K immersive OLED television offers it all,” he added.

Mr. Fujimori said, “We expect the OLED TVs to enhance the 4K contribution to 50% to the overall TV business revenue.”

ALSO READ
Product review | Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED : Upscales viewing experience drastically

Panasonic new 4K OLED range starts from ₹1,99,990, and will be available across Panasonic stores, e-commerce platforms and other offline stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US