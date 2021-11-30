Panasonic discloses data breach after hackers access internal network

30 November 2021 11:22 IST

Japanese multinational conglomerate Panasonic suffered a data after hackers gained access to its network this month.

After an internal investigation, the company found that some data on a file server had been accessed during the intrusion. Following this, it immediately reported the incident to the relevant authorities and implemented security measures to prevent external access to the network.

“Panasonic is currently working with a specialist third-party organization to investigate the leak and determine if the breach involved customers' personal information and/or sensitive information related to social infrastructure,” the company said.

The company did not give any details about the hackers or how they gained access to the system. However, Japanese news outlets, Mainichi and NHK, said the attackers had access to Panasonic's servers between June and November, according to a report from cybersecurity news publication The Record.

The news outlets reported that a third party was able to gain access to sensitive information such as customer details, employee personal information and technical files from Panasonic's domestic operations.