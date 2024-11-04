GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Owner of Instagram-famous squirrel Peanut says it’s ’surreal’ that officials euthanised pet

A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star says New York state’s decision to seize and euthanize the animal won’t go without a response

Updated - November 04, 2024 01:02 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
This undated image provided by Mark Longo shows his pet squirrel Peanut that was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, at Longo’s home in rural Pine City, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024.

This undated image provided by Mark Longo shows his pet squirrel Peanut that was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, at Longo’s home in rural Pine City, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Mark Longo

A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanise the animal “won't go unheard.”

“We will make a stance on how this government and New York state utilises their resources,” Mark Longo said in a phone interview.

He declined to specify his possible next steps but said officials would hear from him soon about what happened to Peanut the squirrel and Fred, a rescued raccoon that was also confiscated and put down.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation took the animals Wednesday from Longo’s home and animal sanctuary in rural Pine City, near the Pennsylvania border. The agency said it had gotten complaints that wildlife was being kept illegally and potentially unsafely.

State law requires people to get a license if they wish to own a wild animal. Longo has said he was working to get Peanut — also known as P’Nut or PNUT — certified as an educational animal.

The DEC and the Chemung County Health Department said Friday that the squirrel and raccoon were euthanised so they could be tested for rabies after Peanut bit someone involved in the investigation.

What is animal diplomacy, a longstanding tradition of soft power? | Explained

Longo said Saturday that he didn't see Peanut bite anyone during what he described as an hourslong, heavy-handed search. The authorities haven't spoken with him since they left the property, he said.

“Honestly, this still kind of feels surreal, that the state that I live in actually targeted me and took two of the most beloved animals on this planet away, didn’t even quarantine them. They took them from my house and just killed them,” he said.

A request for comment was sent to the DEC on Saturday.

Longo said he started caring for Peanut after the animal's mother was hit by a car in New York City seven years ago. Tens of thousands of users of Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms glimpsed the animal sporting tiny hats, doing tricks and nibbling on waffles clutched in his little paws.

Longo said Fred the raccoon was dropped off on his doorstep a few months ago. After helping the animal recover from injuries, Longo said, he and his wife were planning to release the creature into the woods.

Published - November 04, 2024 12:58 pm IST

