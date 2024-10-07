Oura Ring 4 with redesigned app and Smart Sensing platform open for pre-orders

ŌURA has introduced its new Oura Ring 4 with a redesigned app and Smart Sensing technology to adapt to the user’s movements and bodily differences, with pre-orders open while the products will ship on October 15.

The smart ring that can now measure the wearer’s automatic activity, daytime stress, and cycle insights comes in more inclusive sizes, and has improved the accuracy when it measures blood oxygen and the breathing disturbance index (BDI). There are fewer gaps when it measures daytime and night-time heart rates, per the company.

The Oura Ring 4 has battery life for up to eight days on a single charge, and charges fully in up to 120 minutes, the company said on its website. The new rings come in Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Stealth, and a new Black finish.

“Oura Ring is designed to be a personal health companion, giving our members a holistic view of their health by pairing personal data with meaningful, actionable insights to facilitate long-term changes. The next-generation Oura Ring 4, reimagined Oura App, and the development of the Smart Sensing platform represent significant steps forward for wearables across accuracy, comfort, personalization, and design,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA CEO.

ŌURA also said it was developing areas such as measuring stress/resilience, women’s health, heart health, and even metabolic health, as it works to redesign its app.

The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349 while Oura Membership costs $5.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.