HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Our made-in-India chip will be ready in 2.5 years: Vedanta chairman on semiconductor plan

Vedanta is talking to three companies to rope them in as technology partners for its mega plans entailing foundary, chip manufacturing, and packaging and design

July 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, addresses the audience during the ‘SemiconIndia 2023’, India’s annual semiconductor conference, in Gandhinagar, India, July 28, 2023.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, addresses the audience during the ‘SemiconIndia 2023’, India’s annual semiconductor conference, in Gandhinagar, India, July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal on July 28 said that first phase of its semiconductor project will involve $5 billion investment of the overall $20-billion outlay, and the venture will be ready with made-in-India chip in two and a half years.

Vedanta is talking to three companies to rope them in as technology partners for its mega plans entailing foundary, chip manufacturing, and packaging and design.

ALSO READ
50% financial assistance to firms setting up semiconductor-manufacturing unit in India: Prime Minister Modi

"In 2.5 years, we will give you Vedanta made-in-India chips," Mr. Agarwal told reporters on the sidelines of SemiconIndia 2023 event.

The first phase of its semiconductor investment will be to the tune of $5 billion, which is being structured.

"Vendata has a good cash flow, we will make a capital allocation in Vedanta and there is queue of people to give us equity and debt...but we want the tie-ups to be in place first, and have ecosystem," he said.

After parting ways with Foxconn on their semiconductor joint venture, Vedanta group has made it clear that it remains committed to building India's first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, and substantial progress has happened to tie up with technology and equity partners in semiconductors.

Both Foxconn and Vedanta have now decided to apply for India chip-making incentives separately.

ALSO READ
Semiconductor tech: What exactly is India going to manufacture?

Foxconn has said it is working on plans to apply for incentives under semiconductor and display fab programme, as the contract manufacturer pledged its commitment to India.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant said it has been actively reviewing landscape for optimal partners.

India is wooing semiconductor and display manufacturers with a $10-billion incentive scheme, making a determined push to position itself as a global powerhouse for chip making.

Sophisticated chips are part of everyday life, used in mobile phones to refrigerators and cars to high-tech industries, and so fostering local industry with carefully-crafted schemes and policy sweeteners will link India to an ever-growing global chip market.

ALSO READ
India’s semiconductor market to reach $55 billion by 2026: Deloitte

As it is, the global semiconductor shortage has emphasised the importance of this critical component in modern-day electronics.

Related Topics

semiconductors and active components / machine manufacturing / technology (general) / Gujarat / industrial component / manufacturing and engineering

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.