Orange suffers cyber attack affecting clients' internet access in Spain

January 04, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack that affected an undisclosed number of clients who could not access certain websites, a company spokesperson said.

The unauthorized access to Orange's IP network coordination centre has been mostly solved and was neutralized by Orange, the second largest telecoms provider in Spain, the spokesperson said.

In a message on social media platform X, the French company said clients' data was not compromised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.