Orange suffers cyber attack affecting clients' internet access in Spain

January 04, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack that affected an undisclosed number of clients who could not access certain websites, a company spokesperson said.

Reuters

The Spanish unit of telecoms provider Orange on Wednesday suffered a cyber attack. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The unauthorized access to Orange's IP network coordination centre has been mostly solved and was neutralized by Orange, the second largest telecoms provider in Spain, the spokesperson said.

In a message on social media platform X, the French company said clients' data was not compromised.

