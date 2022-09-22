Optus warns cyberattack may have exposed Australian client details

Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, said the company had put all customers on high alert as a precaution

Reuters
September 22, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

“Optus is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre to mitigate any risks to customers,” the company said in a statement on its website | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Optus, the Australian unit of telecoms firm Singapore Telecommunications, said it was investigating the unauthorised access of customer details including home addresses, driver's licence and passport numbers, after a cyberattack.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Wireless carrier Optus said in a statement on Thursday it had immediately shut down the attack after discovering it, and that payment details and account passwords had not been compromised.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said the company had notified Australian Federal Police after noticing "unusual activity".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayer Rosmarin told ABC television the company will contact high-risk customers "quite soon", and apologised for the incident.

She said names, dates of birth and contact details had been accessed, "in some cases" the driving licence number, and in "a rare number of cases the passport and the mailing address" had also been exposed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Investigators are trying "to understand who has been accessing the data and for what purpose," she said.

"Optus is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre to mitigate any risks to customers," Optus said in the statement on its website.

Bayer Rosmarin said Optus had put all customers on high alert as a precaution.

The Australian newspaper reported that up to 9 million customers may have been affected. Optus told Reuters it could not confirm the number of customers impacted and was continuing to investigate.

"Optus has also notified key financial institutions about this matter. While we are not aware of customers having suffered any harm, we encourage customers to have heightened awareness across their accounts, including looking out for unusual or fraudulent activity and any notifications which seem odd or suspicious," the Optus statement added.

"It is a significant breach by Australian standards," the former National Cybersecurity Adviser, Alistair MacGibbon, told ABC television.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
internet
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app