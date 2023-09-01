ADVERTISEMENT

Optiemus forms JV with Corning to set up finished cover glass manufacturing in India

September 01, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The new manufacturing unit of the finished cover glass is expected to get operational in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Optiemus forms JV with Corning to set up finished cover glass manufacturing in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Noida based manufacturing company Optiemus and Corning on Friday announced a joint venture (JV) to establish country’s first manufacturing facility for producing finished cover glass for mobile consumer electronics industry.

Optiemus will own 70% stake in this JV and rest acquired by the U.S. based company Corning, informed Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited.

The new manufacturing unit of the finished cover glass is expected to get operational in 2024 and is likely to be in Noida. The finished glass covers will be used in consumer electronics industry and in products like smartphone back and front, smartwatches, laptops, etc.

Mr. Gupta also said that Optiemus is going to apply for incentives which are very important for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We intend to emerge as one of the top manufacturers of finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices in the next five years. Our collective expertise in innovation, design, and manufacturing, will provide holistic solutions for the brands,” Mr. Gupta said.

The JV aspires to contribute significantly to the creation of jobs and skill development within India’s thriving technology sector, he further added without disclosing any exact number.

“Corning is excited to work closely with Optiemus to manufacture finished cover glass parts for mobile consumer electronic devices in India. Our growing relationship is further demonstration of our continued commitment to the region and our close collaboration will support the country’s growing need for providing tough cover glass for the mobile consumer electronics industry,” said Corning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US