Optiemus forms JV with Corning to set up finished cover glass manufacturing in India

September 01, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Noida based manufacturing company Optiemus and Corning on Friday announced a joint venture (JV) to establish country’s first manufacturing facility for producing finished cover glass for mobile consumer electronics industry.

Optiemus will own 70% stake in this JV and rest acquired by the U.S. based company Corning, informed Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom Limited.

The new manufacturing unit of the finished cover glass is expected to get operational in 2024 and is likely to be in Noida. The finished glass covers will be used in consumer electronics industry and in products like smartphone back and front, smartwatches, laptops, etc.

Mr. Gupta also said that Optiemus is going to apply for incentives which are very important for the project.

“We intend to emerge as one of the top manufacturers of finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices in the next five years. Our collective expertise in innovation, design, and manufacturing, will provide holistic solutions for the brands,” Mr. Gupta said.

The JV aspires to contribute significantly to the creation of jobs and skill development within India’s thriving technology sector, he further added without disclosing any exact number.

“Corning is excited to work closely with Optiemus to manufacture finished cover glass parts for mobile consumer electronic devices in India. Our growing relationship is further demonstration of our continued commitment to the region and our close collaboration will support the country’s growing need for providing tough cover glass for the mobile consumer electronics industry,” said Corning.

