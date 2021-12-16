Oppo reveals it's first-ever smart glasses

16 December 2021 17:33 IST

When the Air Glass is paired with an OPPO Watch 2, users can also use hand movements to confirm, cancel, and switch application cards.

Oppo has introduced its Airglass that can display messages right in front of our eyes and detect touch, voice, hand motions, and head movements.

The Airglass weighs 30g and can be worn like regular spectacles.

The lens is secured to a light and slim frame, which houses all the components, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform.

The glasses are available in two types of frames, a silver half-frame, and a black full-frame. They are available in two sizes.

They can also be used by people with myopia and hypermetropia, Oppo said in a release.

OPPO Air Glass can be operated using the Smart Glass App on OPPO Watch 2 and any OPPO smartphone installed with ColorOS 11 or above versions.

Head movements can also be recognised by Air Glass. Nodding or shaking the head can open and close notifications.

The Air Glass is installed with different applications developed by Oppo like Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation.

OPPO is also working with Baidu to customise applications such as Baidu Walk & Bike Navigation and Explore Nearby for OPPO Air Glass.

Through the Navigation, users can receive instructions for travel by foot or bike, while Explore Nearby can display information about nearby stores and other attractions based on a user’s location and orientation, Oppo said.