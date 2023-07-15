Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G Review | Delivers a well-rounded performance

July 15, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

Oppo has been gaining pace in the flagship race, especially post its inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Now, the company has introduced top-notch features in its latest launch, the Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G. The phone is packed with a Sony IMX890 primary sensor and several new features. Starting at ₹54,999, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G can be considered a top competitor for the OnePlus 11 and Vivo X90 Pro.

Design

The Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a lightweight and premium design, featuring a slim and curved frame that seamlessly connects with a 3D glass back panel. The phone is available in two colour variants- Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple. We got the former variant to review.

Even with a glass back panel, the phone does not attract smudges. The rear design is quite catchy, with the camera frame having a two-tone design made of glass and aluminium, ensuring durability and protection for the camera modules. Additionally, the device features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel for excellent drop resistance.

The phone carries a narrow bezel design and a 3D curved screen plated with AGC Dragontrail Star 2 cover glass for enhanced drop resistance. The power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right, whereas the left is left completely blank. At the top of the phone lies the first speaker grille, an infrared remote-control emitter, and a mic. On the bottom is the second speaker grille, USB Type-C port and SIM tray.

Display

The device features a 6.74-inch OLED screen that supports a 10-bit colour display, delivering natural and accurate colours. With a 1240 x 2772 resolution, 100% P3 wide colour gamut, and support for HDR 10+ and HDR video play, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing visuals and vibrant content. The phone also offers ProXDR Smart Display Control which enhances the dynamic range of HDR photos, bringing out stunning light and shadow effects with brightness up to 1100 nits.

OS

The new model comes equipped with the latest Android 13 OS, coupled with the user-friendly ColorOS 13.1 interface. The UI offers a clean and fast experience, adding a touch of personalisation and convenience with its smart apps.

Processor

The phone is packed with the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm processor and consists of high-performance cores like the Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.75 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Since this is the Pro+ variant, we would have preferred the Gen 2 processor. However, the one used is very powerful and efficient, driving every task with ease. We did not encounter any lag while carrying out any function.

The processor is nicely supported with the 12GB RAM used in the phone. Considering the competition and as the plus variant, the phone would have placed in the top league with 16GB RAM, nearing the power delivered by the OnePlus 11. For storage, the phone has an internal memory of 256GB.

The device features an upgraded Ultra-Conductive Cooling System, which includes exclusive ultra-Conductive graphite for optimal thermal conductivity and an expanded VC liquid cooling surface area that is 92% larger than its predecessor. The company has used Adreno 730 for graphics needs, and the gaming experience on the phone is very smooth, free of any drop in frame rates.

Camera

The Reno series has always performed well when it comes to delivering delightful images. The new entrant takes smartphone photography to the next level with its powerful camera setup. The main camera features a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens with OIS. This combination allows for incredible snapshots and excellent low-light performance. The phone also features the first-ever 64MP telephoto portrait camera in the Reno series. With 3x optical zoom and an upgraded Portrait Mode, you can capture professional-level half-body portrait shots with ease. Additionally, the phone boasts a 112° 8MP ultrawide camera, perfect for capturing sharp landscapes or fitting in more of the scene in front of you.

In terms of detailing during the daytime, the camera sensors do a brilliant job. The sharpness in the images is very good, with on-point detailing. The telephoto lens does very well and is accurate, maintaining a proper contrast level with no noise effects. The images captured at night are also delightful. The camera processes images very quickly with sharp details. We felt that images captured with night mode and without it were almost equivalent in terms of maintaining shadows and darkness level. However, we’d still suggest the night mode for more precise details and colour accuracy.

The phone utilises its rear spectral sensor and Oppo’s white balance algorithm to enhance white balance accuracy, especially in scenarios with solid colour backdrops.

For capturing selfies, the phone is equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor, featuring a more light-sensitive RGBW pixel array. This means you can expect improved light capture, accurate colour reproduction, and overall better image quality, especially in low-light conditions.

Battery

The device is powered by a 4,700mAh battery. Even after gaming and watching movies, the battery comfortably lasted a day. The phone comes equipped with a 100W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, which charges the device completely in half an hour.

Additionally, it incorporates Oppo’s self-developed power management chipset, SUPERVOOC S, which integrates multiple functions into a single chip, reducing the area needed for charging components on the motherboard.

Verdict

After using the new Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G, we say the phone is truly carrying forward the baton for the Reno series. It covers all domains very well and delivers a well-rounded performance. Its sleek design and body colour along with its amazing camera capabilities and the Snapdragon processor puts it in the top bracket of phones in the flagship race. We believe it to be a good choice if you are looking for an all-in-one phone.

