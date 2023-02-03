Oppo launches Reno8 T 5G with 108MP lens and Enco Air3 TWS

February 03, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Oppo on Friday launched the ‘T’ moniker of the Reno8 series in India. The smartphone goes by the name Oppo Reno8 T which is a 5G-enabled handset that features AMOLED display and 108MP main camera.

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128 storage option, and a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB. It also features RAM expansion technology up to additional 8GB. The phone runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Oppo has used a 4,800mAh battery in the Reno8 T coupled with 67W charger.

The Reno8 T 5G sports a 108MP main lens, along with a 2MP depth sensing sensor and a 2MP zoom lens. For selfie, the smartphone uses a 32MP lens.

The Reno8 T 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has Widevine L1 certification to stream HD content.

The Chinese smartphone maker also launched a new TWS, Oppo Enco Air3, with the Reno8 T. It features a transparent lid design with 13.4mm drivers. The TWS can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds and a total playback time of up to 25 hours.

Pricing

Oppo Reno8 T 5G has been priced at ₹29,999, available in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black colours starting February 10 across Flipkart and offline stores.

The Oppo Enco Air3 will retail at ₹2,999 on Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels on the same day.