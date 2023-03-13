Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: Brings freshness to flip

March 13, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

In a very interesting manner, Oppo has moved from a foldable to a flip phone for the first time. Yes, previously launched in the N series, we saw the company unveiling a foldable phone, giving it the name Oppo Find N, and succeeding it in the N series is the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Today, we are going to the latest Oppo Find N2 Flip, which looks very similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 launched last year. So, let’s find out whether the new Oppo Find N2 Flip can get the attention of smartphone lovers or not.

Design

Oppo Find N2 Flip straight away reminds you of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, but it comes with a wider look and comparatively lighter body design. A notable design difference is the presence of a bigger cover screen when compared to the Samsung Flip4, allowing more ease of using the available widgets. The light body weight is also due to the plastic build of the phone. The placement of the keys similar to other usual Oppo phones, where you can see the power button and the volume rockers on the right side. On the top side of the phone, you can sport the IR emitter and secondary mic, whereas at the bottom lies the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille.

We got our hands on the Astral Black colour variant of the phone, which adds an aesthetic appeal. A Moonlit Purple colour variant is also available. The company has used Oppo’s second-generation Flexion Hinge, which helps in reducing body weight and enabling more space to fit a larger battery. The phone is easy to use and carry around, fitting the pocket quite comfortably. We liked the company’s strategy to keep the rear side simple with just two camera sensors and the cover screen. Having a bigger cover screen also comes with the disadvantage of attracting smudges as hands natural positioning can cover the screen. Whereas the front side is all-screen with no bezels and a punch-hole camera sensor. It sports the in-built fingerprint sensor too, which is lighting fast to respond to touch. From a protection point of view, the phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

Display

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a main screen of a 6.8-inch LTPO, E6 AMOLED display and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. It has a 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ support and supports all the contents in their topmost quality. The colour reproduction on the screen is very vivid and punchy, enhancing the viewing experience further. The hinge is almost invisible while watching movies or playing games, and unless you look at it from certain angles, you won’t be able to see the hinge marks. The company has added a peak brightness of 1,600 nits allowing the screen to be visible comfortably under bright sunlight.

The cover screen, on the other hand, comes with a size of 3.26 inches which is, till now, the biggest cover screen we have come across on a flip phone. It has an aspect ratio of 17:9 and 900 nits of peak brightness. On the cover screen, you can see up to six notifications and can also reply to all mainstream messaging apps using built-in and customised phrases.

OS

The Find N2 Flip runs Android 13, with an in-house layer of ColorOS 13 similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 11. The UI offers clean and no-nonsense looks, and there are other smart features that come along the OS 13. The OS powers the cover screen functions, too, like the always-on display feature and other widget facilities.

Processor

To our surprise, the new Find N2 Flip is powered by the Dimensity 9000+, a high-end Mediatek chipset manufactured on a 4nm process with octa cores where one core is clocked at 3.20 GHz Cortex-X2, three cores at 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 and rest four clocked at 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510. The processor easily takes on every task with comfort and no sign lags. We played high-end games like BGMI that ran very smoothly, and the reason could be attributed to the Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The processor is further getting assistance from the 8GB of RAM. For storage, our review unit came with 256GB of ROM.

To be honest, we are a bit disappointed not to find the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in N2 Flip, which is available in the flagship phones like the OnePlus 11 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, or even the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor which is on the OnePlus 11R. Having said that, the N2 Flip doesn’t disappoint, but it could have been easier for it to compete with Samsung’s Z Flip4 more easily.

Cameras

Oppo has integrated a powerful camera setup in the latest Find N2 Flip. The main camera lens is a 50MP IMX890 wide sensor and has an aperture of f/1.8. The second camera is an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. We found the photos captured in the daytime very exquisite and rich in detail. The colour balance is very good, with no noise and excellent dynamic range. The contrast level is also on point. The ultrawide lens does a good job, too, but compared to the Samsung Flip4, it misses out, taking into account the amount of wide range Flip4 captures. The camera lens does a handy job of separating the background while using portrait mode.

The low-light images captured on Find N2 Flip were very impressive, and by default, the phone implies the Night mode, so you will hardly notice any difference between the images captured using the dedicated Night mode. The processing of images is very quick, too, which we really appreciate. The images were well-exposed, with a wide dynamic range, good shadow development and well-contained highlights. The colours are nicely saturated, and there are no issues with white balance.

Just like the other foldable phones, the new Find N2 Flip is a treat for selfie lovers. The company has used a 32MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The selfie camera is very quick to lock on the faces and allows to capture of brilliant selfies. In case you want to have more refined selfies, you can switch to the rear camera sensor using the cover screen. Using the cover screen, you can utilise the rear camera sensor to allow you to preview and capture enhanced selfies.

Battery

The Oppo Find N2 Flip ships with a battery capacity of 4,300mAh, which is comparatively more than the 3,700mAh battery used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. The phone lasts a day quite comfortably on a single charge. Another good thing we liked about the latest Oppo Find N2 Flip is the presence of 44W fast charging capability. The company has provided a 67W adapter which charges the phone in almost 50-55 minutes. Although being a flagship phone, it lags behind the latest OnePlus 11, which comes with a faster charger.

Verdict

Considering the Indian market and competition, it is a very brave move from the company to unveil Oppo Find N2 Flip and challenge Samsung’s dominance in this segment. It comes with an amazing internal and cover display with great camera capabilities. The association with Hasselblad proved good for the N2 Flip to deliver sharp images.

The processor is competent and manages the phone’s needs efficiently. The lack of IPX certification does raise questions. The main display is smooth without any visible crease which is remarkable. Overall, Oppo Find N2 Flip brings freshness in its segment. It sells at ₹ 89,999.